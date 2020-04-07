More rain and cooler temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy with warm Tuesday 80s this afternoon. A cluster of light to moderate rain has pushed into SWGA. Most stay dry but showers are likely through the evening into the overnight. Mild temperatures hold as lows drops into the mid 60s.
Tomorrow morning rain gives way to scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Not as wet Thursday but warmer as highs top upper 80s near 90°. As a weak cold front slides through cooler air sends temperatures tumbling about 15° Friday. Highs in the lows 70s and much cooler upper 40s Saturday morning. The cooler air modifies as wetter weather returns over the holiday weekend.
Saturday isolated showers with seasonably warm mid 70s. Easter Sunday warm upper 70s with rain and thunderstorms likely. Rain continues Monday. Rainfall amounts of 2-4″ are expected.
