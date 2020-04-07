Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Atlanta: Mass virus tests begin in Georgia Tech parking deck
ATLANTA (AP) — Motorists have lined up in rows of cars at a mass drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus in Atlanta. The state is partnering with CVS Health, launching rapid testing Monday at a parking deck on Georgia Tech’s midtown Atlanta campus. Gov. Brian Kemp announced the plan recently. Georgia has recorded more than 200 virus-linked deaths and more than 1,300 hospitalizations. Total infections statewide exceed 7,000 and Fulton County, which is home to Atlanta, leads the state with nearly 1,000 cases. Experts say they hope more testing will give a better sense of how widespread the coronavirus is.
OBIT-SENATOR DEATH-JACK HILL
Georgia Senate Appropriations Chairman Jack Hill has died
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor announced that Republican state Sen. Jack Hill has died. Hill was chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which controls legislation involving how tax dollars are spent. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Hill’s death Monday. Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp says Hill’s cause of death is not immediately available but that coronavirus is not suspected. Hill was first elected to the state Senate in 1990 as a Democrat and was serving his 15th term in the chamber. He switched parties in 2002. Hill's district includes Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans and parts of Emanuel and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
DRUNKEN DRIVING-SOLDIER
Sheriff: Solider charged with violating stay-at-home order
NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a soldier was arrested and accused of violating stay-at-home orders, fleeing from troopers and driving drunk while attempting to visit his family in Alabama. Christian Lee Robinson was arrested Saturday and faces several charges, including reckless conduct for violating a statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp. The Georgia State Patrol said Robinson was driving more than 120 mph on Interstate 85 and refused to pull over. Authorities said a trooper used a pursuit maneuver to disable Robinson’s vehicle. Robinson told authorities he was a soldier from Fort Gordon in Augusta and was absent without leave.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BEACH-BATTLE
Island mayor battles Georgia governor over virus limitations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of small Georgia beach community is in very public battle with the state's governor over how to protect the public during the coronavirus outbreak. Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions drew attention far beyond her coastal city this weekend with a statement accusing Gov. Brian Kemp of imposing a “reckless mandate” to reopen the island's beach. The order came two weeks after Tybee Island's city council voted unanimously that the beach should be closed to prevent crowds from potentially spreading the virus. Kemp's spokeswoman says state law enforcement officers are patrolling the beach east of Savannah to enforce social distancing. The governor says people need fresh air to weather the lockdown.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-APPALACHIAN TRAIL HIKERS
Coronavirus pandemic disrupts Appalachian Trail dreams
COSBY, Tenn. (AP) — Hikers on the Appalachian Trail face difficult decisions as the coronavirus pandemic worsens: postpone a dream or ignore warnings and keep hiking. Alexandra Eagle and Jonathan Hall planned for a year before setting out March 9 to hike the 2,190-mile trail for their honeymoon. They knew about the new coronavirus spreading across the globe but considered themselves lucky to be trading Brooklyn for a tent on the trail. But the Appalachian Trail Conservancy has urged hikers to leave the trail. For Eagle and Hall, their difficult decision to end their hike came down to the small chance they might catch the virus, something Eagle said she couldn’t live with.
VEHICLE CRASH-FATAL CHASE
Man involved in deadly Mississippi crash dies after chase
NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a fugitive who was involved in a deadly crash in Mississippi killed himself after being chased by state troopers in Georgia. The police chief of Gulfport said Jarvis Brown was wanted Friday afternoon after shots were fired between two vehicles. The other vehicle flipped, ejecting three people. A small child died as a result of the crash. Brown's former domestic partner was shot in the head. Brown then drove to Georgia where state troopers pinned his vehicle Friday night. Authorities said Brown then turned his gun on himself and was pronounced dead at the scene.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEAFOOD INDUSTRY
Seafood industry struggling to stay afloat amid outbreak
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The seafood industry has been upended by the spread of the coronavirus, which has halted restaurant sales and sent fishermen and dealers scrambling for new markets. Seafood is a global industry that relies on a complex network of fishermen, processors, buyers and distributors. They've all been affected by the virus. The lack of demand for seafood has sent prices tumbling and led some fishermen to tie up their boats until the virus subsides. Members of the U.S. seafood industry are calling on the Trump administration and Congress to help them weather the uncertain time.
DOUBLE MURDER SUICIDE
Police: Three dead in apartment double murder-suicide
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Police in Douglasville say three people died in an apparent double murder-suicide. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports officers discovered their bodies while responding to a call about gunfire Friday inside an apartment building. Investigators say they are 26-year-old Marshaun Russell, 29-year-old Asia Lawrence, and 24-year-old Taj Luster. Police say detectives are trying to determine what led to the violence. They aren't saying yet which of the three did the shooting.