Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

Tribal land known for waterfalls extends tourism closure
SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — A small northern Arizona reservation that draws thousands of tourists annually to its blue-green waterfalls is extending a closure order. The Havasupai Tribe passed a resolution this week to keep visitors off its land through mid-May to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Anyone with a permit to stay at the tribe's lodge or in the campgrounds through May 14 can reschedule the trips for sometime next year. About 40,000 people visit the tribe's land annually. It is accessible only by foot, mule or helicopter and is home to about 450 people.
Former Ak-Chin chairman dies unexpectedly over weekend
MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) — A former chairman of the Ak-Chin Indian Community has died. The tribe says 57-year-old Louis Manuel Jr. died unexpectedly Sunday. Manuel served multiple terms on the Tribal Council and oversaw the community whose reservation is near Maricopa. Current tribal Chairman Robert Miguel called Manuel a great leader, father, husband and friend. He says Manuel loved his community and always put his people first. A spokesman for the tribe did not elaborate on the cause of death but said it's not related to the coronavirus. Funeral services are pending. Flags have been lowered within the tribal community in honor of Manuel.
Phoenix dispensary told to stop selling virus 'stabilizer'
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top prosecutor has ordered a Phoenix dispensary to stop marketing its products as treatments for the coronavirus. Attorney General Mark Brnovich says he sent a cease-and-desist letter to YiLo Superstore Dispensary on Friday over claims of having a “Coronav Immunization Stabilizer Tincture.” Brnovich’s office had been alerted to promotional text messages as well as a website tying the product to the novel coronavirus. Brnovich said in a statement Monday that attempts to exploit consumers during a public health crisis will not be tolerated. Brnovich’s office says the Food and Drug Administration has not approved any vaccine to immunize against, prevent or treat COVID-19.
Virus puts event planning industry on brink of devastation
PHOENIX (AP) — The events industry, which exists to bring people together, has been hit particularly hard by fallout from the coronavirus. All around the U.S., bouncy houses for children’s parties and stacks of folding chairs and tables for graduations, weddings and Bar Mitzvahs are being warehoused as event planners heed social distancing guidelines. Some companies are trying to find creative uses for their equipment and services as they undertake the onerous process of applying for federal assistance and begging banks for loan extensions. For many it’s becoming increasingly difficult to survive with no firm end in sight to the social clampdown.
Phoenix police ID man who was fatally shot over weekend
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they are investigating a homicide but have little information to go on yet. They say 25-year-old Drew James was found with a gunshot wound late Saturday night at an apartment complex. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police released his name Monday. Authorities have not identified a suspect or possible motive for the shooting. Detectives are investigating the case.
Prosecutors: Suspect in Iraq slayings should remain jailed
PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors say an Iraqi immigrant who ran a Phoenix driving school and is charged with participating in the 2006 killings of two Iraqi police officers nearly 15 years ago should remain jailed during his extradition case. Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri became a U.S. citizen in 2015 and was arrested two months ago on allegations of leading an al-Qaida group that shot the officers. Prosecutors said Ahmed should stay jailed because of the violent nature of the attacks. They also said Ahmed poses a flight risk. His attorney disputed that, denies the accusations and says Ahmed has health problems and risks being infected with the coronvirus while jailed.
California man accused of coughing on Yuma gas pump
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A California man has admitted to posting videos of himself talking about coronavirus while coughing on a gas pump in Yuma. The Yuma Police Department received several reports Saturday night about social media videos of a man coughing on a fuel pump handle and referencing the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers opened an investigation and determined the suspect was a 23-year-old man from Winterhaven. He was brought to the police station for questioning. Investigators say he admitted to making the videos. Police say he showed no signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Investigators, however, sent the case to Yuma County prosecutors for possible charges of unlawful use of infectious biological substance.
Woman found fatally shot inside parking garage in Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a parking garage. Sgt. Maggie Cox says officers were called to a central Phoenix apartment complex around 5:40 a.m. Monday near 16th Street and Northern Avenue. They discovered the woman inside a car with a gunshot wound. Firefighters responded to the scene but pronounced her dead. Authorities are still working on confirming the identity of the 57-year-old victim and what led to the shooting. No suspects have been identified.