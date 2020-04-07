Holy Week Bible reading event still on in Moultrie — but at a ‘social’ distance

Holy Week Bible Reading event at the square in Downtown Moultrie is still on, but the social distancing guideline must be followed. (Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer | April 7, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 5:46 PM

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In preparation for Easter, each year, there’s a Holy Week Bible Reading event in downtown Moultrie.

However, in light of the coronavirus, some people are concerned about the community’s safety.

The event organizers were issued a permit from the county prior to COVID-19.

County officials said attendance appears to be low as people are practicing self-isolation.

Officials said as long as people follow the social distance guidelines, the event is not in violation of any orders.

According to Gov. Brian Kemp’s order, the six-foot distancing rule does not apply to families who cohabitate.

If you do see a large crowd or have concerns, officials ask that you call local law enforcement.

