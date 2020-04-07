Holy Week Bible reading event still on in Moultrie — but at a ‘social’ distance

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In preparation for Easter, each year, there’s a Holy Week Bible Reading event in downtown Moultrie.
However, in light of the coronavirus, some people are concerned about the community’s safety.
The event organizers were issued a permit from the county prior to COVID-19.
County officials said attendance appears to be low as people are practicing self-isolation.
Officials said as long as people follow the social distance guidelines, the event is not in violation of any orders.
According to Gov. Brian Kemp’s order, the six-foot distancing rule does not apply to families who cohabitate.
If you do see a large crowd or have concerns, officials ask that you call local law enforcement.
