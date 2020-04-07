‘Holding everyone accountable’: Thomasville physician emphasizes social distancing

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville doctor wants to emphasize the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While staying away from friends and loved ones can be difficult, Dr. Daryl Crenshaw said the consequences can be catastrophic if we don’t take part in social distancing.
“Individuals are still having issues where they’re having parties and other types of gatherings where they’re just totally inappropriate," said Crenshaw.
Dr. Crenshaw spoke with several business leaders about how to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he said they all agree, many people are not following certain guidelines to help flatten the curve.
“Particularly apartment complexes, any kind of area where there is a cluster of individuals, it’s been recognized that there’s still issues with not adhering to the social distancing policies that’s been established by the medical authorities,” said Crenshaw.
Crenshaw suggested that apartment managers send out memos about the importance of staying inside as much as possible.
“Particularly with the spread of this virus which has been projected that certainly within the next two weeks, we’re going to see the peak. This area has the highest degree of medical diseases,” said Dr. Crenshaw.
This includes diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and cardiovascular disease.
Crenshaw said the elderly population is a large factor in social distancing and that keeping them safe and away from infection is important. He said for those individuals, self-isolation is the key.
“Now, if you have to do something essential, particularly go to the grocery store, stores like Publix, now they have Instacart, they have other methodologies by which you can get your food,” said Dr. Crenshaw.
Crenshaw said at this time, everyone has to hold everyone accountable.
“If you see someone out that has no relevant reason to be out, I just think it’s imperative that we all hold them accountable and say, ‘Hey, please go home,’” said Dr. Crenshaw.
If you absolutely have to go out to a public place, you should make sure you’re wearing some type of face mask and using hand sanitizer.
