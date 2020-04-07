Have you seen these men? Albany police want to talk to them

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping you can help officers locate two men they want to ask about the homicide of an 18-year-old on Sunday.
Police are looking for Tekoa Kohn, 19, and Geno Johnson II, 18, about the deadly shooting of Johnny Wright III on Sunday evening on Juniper Drive.
While police said on their Facebook post that the men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, they also said that the two have not been charged and are not suspects.
“All this can be cleared up if their supporters have them come down to the Albany Police Department and have a conversation with investigators. Help us clear all this up with a conversation,” APD posted on Facebook.
APD said anyone harboring the two men could face charges.
Anyone with any information on the Juniper Drive shooting or the whereabouts of Kohn or Johnson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
