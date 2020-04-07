Forecast: Plenty of clouds & warm today

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was a warmer start on Tuesday. Expect more cloud cover today as high temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s. There is a slight rain chance heading toward midnight, but it looks like it will be a mainly dry day overall.
Isolated to scattered showers and a rumble of thunder are likely early Wednesday morning. Another round of isolated thunderstorms are likely by early Wednesday evening. A strong to severe storm is possible. Otherwise, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.
Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances continue into Thursday. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs soaring into the upper 80s.
A cold front slides through late Thursday into Friday. That will usher in cooler and drier air into the region albeit briefly.
Highs on Friday and Saturday will be knocked down into the low to mid 70s with lows in the upper 40s Saturday morning.
Scattered showers and storms are possible on Friday. A more substantial system enters the region by late Sunday. This will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms to South Georgia. Severe weather is possible from late Sunday into early Monday. Stay tuned to future forecasts for updates.
