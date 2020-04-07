First Tift Countian dies of Covid 19

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), South Health District has confirmed a COVID-19 related death of a resident of Tift County.
The person was a 62-year old female with underlying medical conditions who was hospitalized at Tift Regional Medical Center.
“We are saddened to hear of the passing of another resident of our district,” said William R. Grow, MD, FACP, district health director. “Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones during this awful time.”
This is the second confirmed COVID-19 related death in South Health District.
To receive the most recent total case counts for any county in Georgia, please refer to the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Update MAP HERE . This site updates daily at noon and 7 p.m.
All Georgians play a critical role in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the following guidance:
· Practice social distancing by putting at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· Stay home if you are sick.
· Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.
· Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
If you develop signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., shortness of breath, coughing and fever), and have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your symptoms.
For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 click here.
