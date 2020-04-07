Daughter’s prayers answered when mother with COVID-19 gets bed, wheelchair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Within 24 hours a daughter’s prayers for a hospital styled bed and wheelchair for her elderly mother battling COVID-19. were answered.
Last week we told you about Alice Wise Bell’s quest to help her mother, Emell Murray, 75, and now she thanking everyone for giving her a wheelchair.”
“The day after you aired my interview we got a bed, and I had people that reached out to me from Facebook that didn’t even know me. They brought her a wheelchair,” Bell said.
She said the bed was approved through doctors and the wheelchair was from a complete stranger.
“I can actually go to bed at night not worry about her falling out of bed or falling off the sofa.”
Alice said countless people even strangers offered items to the family including money.
She said even media outlets like CNN have contacted her. “It’s been wild,” she said.
But challenges still lie ahead for the family.
“The main thing is she’s still not eating, and that she’s also not in her right mind half the time. She’s not remembering things. She doesn’t even know that she has the virus. She just wants to know why she’s in pain.”
One of her sons was a big help for her, but he is in the military and left last week.
"That part has been hard because now I’m having to do the lifting of my mom.”
Alice said she is grateful for the support received by family, friends, her community, and her spiritual family.
“I had a bed from my spiritual family. She gave me a bed so I had two beds but I can only use one. So I had so many people that reached out to me and I felt so blessed and so honored and it was just wonderful.”
Alice tells us a physical therapist comes twice a week to help her mother.
