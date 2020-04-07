Coroner: Body found near MCLB

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed Tuesday morning that the body of a woman was found in her car near the Marine Corps Logistics Base.
The call came about 11 p.m. on Monday.
Fowler said that the woman appeared to be in her 70s. They don’t suspect foul play.
Base authorities and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are investigating to figure out what happened.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
