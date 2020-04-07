Colquitt Co. Schools providing another way for students to stay plugged in to education

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Since schools closed, the Colquitt County School System has migrated to virtual learning.
Beginning next week, they’re offering pen and paper packages for students who don’t have access to the internet.
The assignments will not be graded, and instead, be used to maintain educational engagement.
According to district leaders, no students’ grades at the end of the second semester can be lower than the grades received on March 13.
Summer Hall, R.B. Wright Elementary principal, said the goal of these learning opportunities is to provide structure for the students.
“We’re just trying to provide the basic needs for them. And learning is happening, but I think the most important thing is that students know we care and we are still here for them in any way we can be," said Hall.
Pen and paper packages will be available at each school after April 16.
School officials said the pick-up location will differ at each school.
R. B. Wright’s pick-up is scheduled to begin on April 17 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.