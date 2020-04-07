Chinese-American community mobilizes to provide medical supplies to Phoebe

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Marietta students drove hours to donate boxes of much needed medical supplies in an effort to make a difference in one of the hardest-hit hospitals in South Georgia.
“Because we as a people know that now that this virus is global, it is also our job to step in and help everyone," said Wheeler High School student Howard Hua.
Hua, who is 17-years-old, said that despite the xenophobia over the coronavirus, his mother and another student from Hightower Trail Middle School in Marietta loaded their car with medical supplies and drove 180 miles to deliver equipment to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
“We were able to fundraise some of our personal protective equipment. But in addition, we were able to get personal donations from a lot of the Chinese families in our area and we put in a lot of our own time and money," said Hua.
Hua and his mother said they are grateful for the Chinese-Americans in metro Atlanta for supplying thousands of masks, gloves and face shields to protect those on the frontlines during this pandemic.
“In addition, I want to say thank you very much for the small organizations who helped me make this trip so valuable, such as the Chinese-American Civic Action Alias and also our local Chinese school communities. They donated all they have in stock for me,” said Jessica Tang, Hua’s mother.
Emily Sun, who is a middle school student representing an organization full of youth leaders in the United States, urges everyone to get out donate and give back.
“Make the most of your time, and this is the most important thing to do because we are in a crisis and this would be very helpful," said Sun.
Both students encourage everyone to contact their local hospitals to see what items they need if they are interested in helping out during this pandemic.
