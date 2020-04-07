Atlanta attorney donates N95 masks to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Atlanta Civil Rights Attorney is doing his part to help healthcare workers right here in South Georgia.
Attorney Chris Stewart got over 5,000 highly sought N95 masks, which are desperately needed in the battle against COVID-19.
Stewart donated to several hospitals across Georgia and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was on that list.
“I was able to make sure that I had set aside a couple hundred for Phoebe because you know, they were in a real dire situation with the number of cases out there and with the number of deaths. I know the doctors and nurses are still courageously out there doing their jobs every day,” said Stewart.
Stewart is continuing to serve the frontline health care workers during this pandemic.
“I represent people all across the state of Georgia. So, if people in Georgia are in trouble, you can’t just focus on Atlanta. We are just trying to support them any way we can and our new project this week is to make sure the doctors and nurses are fed every day," said Stewart.
Stewart said he hopes to continue to give back and help both doctors and nurses with other projects in the future.
