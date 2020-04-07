Archbold reports additional COVID-19 death

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Archbold Memorial Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death.
As of noon Tuesday, the COVID-19 tests reported to Archbold facilities are below:
- Total Positive Results – 158
- Total Negative Results – 458
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 84
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Results at Home – 175
- Total Deaths – 11
Below is a breakdown of all numbers from each Archbold facility:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 32
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 6
- Brooks County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
- Brooks County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 1
- Grady General Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 4
- Grady General Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 3
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 1
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 3
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 0
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Awaiting Results – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 26
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 2
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Positive Patients – 53
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Negative Results – 217
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Awaiting Test Results - 112
