Archbold reports additional COVID-19 death

Archbold Memorial Hospital. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | April 7, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 3:41 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Archbold Memorial Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death.

As of noon Tuesday, the COVID-19 tests reported to Archbold facilities are below:

  • Total Positive Results – 158
  • Total Negative Results – 458
  • Total Positive Patients at Home – 84
  • Total Other Patients Awaiting Results at Home – 175
  • Total Deaths – 11

Below is a breakdown of all numbers from each Archbold facility:

  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 32
  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 6
  • Brooks County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
  • Brooks County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 1
  • Grady General Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 4
  • Grady General Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 3
  • Mitchell County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 1
  • Mitchell County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 3
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 0
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 0
  • Mitchell County Convalescent Total Positive Residents – 0
  • Mitchell County Convalescent Total Awaiting Results – 0
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 26
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 2
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Positive Patients – 53
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Negative Results – 217
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Awaiting Test Results - 112

