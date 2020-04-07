AMA challenging community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art has a contest and they hope the entire community will take part.
It's called "Art in Residence."
You're asked to draw, paint or photograph what you see from your porch or yard.
Then you email it to Annie Vanoteghem at the museum at the email annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com .
She uploads all entries to Facebook, and whoever gets the most likes, will win a prize.
“They are going to win a one-year supporting membership, and some AMA merchandise. There are prizes for the 2nd and 3rd place as well," says Annie Vanoteghem, AMA Education and Public Programming Director.
You have until next Tuesday at 5pm to send your artwork, and the winner will be announced Friday, April 17th.
Also, the Museum is asking the community to recreate famous art with objects they have at home.
It called the AMA Life Imitating Art challenge.
To participate, choose any work of art and create your own version of it.
Post it on social media and tag Albany Museum of Art, so they can share it.
Vanoteghem says this is another fun way to be creative while being home.
For more information head over to the museum’s website .
