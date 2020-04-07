Alzheimer’s Association delivers virtual yoga classes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Online yoga is trending right now due to COVID-19, and now, caregivers are able to do it virtually at home.
“This Monday morning at 10 o’clock has been really hard for us. So it is incredible to have it here right at our own house. There is no stress about jumping up and get out of the car, hurry up, get in, get in. We are there," said Rose Dery.
Rose Dery is a caregiver for her husband who is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. She uses the Alzheimer’s Association’s virtual yoga program.
“It is just so relaxing with what it feels like to just be totally absorbed in your breathing and relaxing. You are not worried and there is no tension,” explained Dery.
Dery said her health and her husband’s health are important.
While social distancing is the new norm, Dery also said she enjoys going to the museum while still at home.
“Going to the museum is wonderful, but it is just almost not quite just to be in your own living room and we are going through these works of art and you ask questions and you interact with the docent and it is a wonderful experience," said Dery.
Dery encourages families at home to do their part and sign up for the free programs with their loved ones.
“I would say I feel very bad for people who are going through this journey and they do not have the Alzheimer’s Association to help them, to support them, to give them encouragement and to uplift them," said Dery.
