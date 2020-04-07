Albany restaurant adjusting to new normal in wake of COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With COVID-19 forcing restaurants to close their inside dining rooms, employees at one Albany restaurant said it’s been difficult adjusting to the new normal.
LOCOS Grill and Pub Owner Shawn Walters said not having the inside of his restaurant open is hurting his business.
“The process of closing in house, of course, yes it hurts our customer base. It hurts our percentage of sales," said Walters.
Walters said the most heartbreaking part of the entire process is having to layoff employees.
“Especially for me and I am sure for a lot of people that have to let go of someone, it is probably, in my opinion, the worst feeling in the world," said Walters.
Walters said the restaurant did already have a drive-thru, so the transition to that was easy for them.
“We have a drive-thru window. We have been doing delivery. We have done it for 13 years. We have had the drive-thru window, now going on three years," said Walters.
LOCOS Grill and Pub employees said they want to thank all their customers for continuing to support them in these uncertain times.
“Just outpour of customers, whether it be for us or any other restaurant here in town. Just all coming together and all trying to support," said Walters.
Walters said with any purchase of $15 or more, they will give customers a free bottle of Germ X from Pretoria Fields.
