Albany police respond to 3 separate shootings within 2 hours

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said it responded to three separate shooting incidents between 7:07 p.m. and 9:03 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from APD.
On Sunday, police responded to a call about a shooting in the 900 block of West Residence Avenue.
Police said the victim was laying on his stomach near the curb when they arrived.
The man was shot by an unknown person or people.
He told police that he was walking down the road when a black colored vehicle pulled up and he was shot.
Police said there are no known witnesses at this time.
The victim was taken to the hospital, APD reported.
The case was handed over to APD’s Investigations Bureau.
Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the College Park Apartments in the 2200 block of Gillionville Road, the ALbany Police Department reported.
The victim, a 26-year-old man, told police that he and his friends were playing cards when two men came into the room, police said.
APD said the victim reported that the two men left, returned and tried to rob him.
One of the men shot the victim twice, one shot hit him in the shoulder and the other was in the thigh, according to police.
Officers said the two men ran to their vehicle that was parked outside and quickly drove off.
The victim was taken by an ambulance to the hospital.
Police were called just after 9 p.m. to a shooting in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue.
APD said the 38-year-old male victim reported that he was shot in the pelvis by an unknown person or people.
He told police that he was near the intersection of Dorsett Avenue and S. Madison Street when a red SUV pulled up to him and he was shot at several times.
Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
All cases are open and active.
Anyone with any information on any of the three incidents is urged to call the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.