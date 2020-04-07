2 Albany police officers remain in hospital due to COVID-19, others impacted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine Albany Police Department (APD) officers have been impacted and/or tested positive for COVID-19, two of which are still in the hospital, according to APD.
In a press release Monday, the police department said that three uniform bureau officers were impacted by the virus, one of which is being quarantined, one is in the hospital and a third was released last Thursday.
APD said that three criminal investigations bureau investigators were also affected, two are still being quarantined and a third one returned to work Monday following a quarantine period.
An administration bureau officer is still in the hospital and two support services bureau officers are under quarantine, the Albany Police Department reported.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.