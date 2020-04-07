Albany Moose Lodge donates meals to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Moose Lodge donated meals for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle.
Ninety meals were delivered to the staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital that included burgers, pork chops and steaks.
Staff at the lodge said volunteers cooked the food and helped deliver it to several units in the hospital.
Michael Oliva administrator at the Moose Lodge said giving back and being generous during this unprecedented time is so important.
“Honestly, there is nothing but joy in doing it because that is what we all joined the Moose Lodge for. It is for community service and to serve others and knowing that some of them, they don’t ever leave. The doctors stay up there, sleeping in beds just so they can continue doing it,” said Oliva.
Olivia encourages volunteers to do their part whether it is through monetary donations, time or service to help the healthcare workers during this crisis.
