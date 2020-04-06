Spreading joy at Moultrie nursing home despite COVID-19

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 has created many challenges for the staff and residents at PruittHealth nursing home in Moultrie.
Despite COVID-19, there's still plenty of cheer going around at PruittHealth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Just a few more safety precautions have been added, like keeping 6 feet of distance between one another and not allowing visitors.
With those restrictions, Activity Director Abril Castanon, knew they needed to get creative to keep their residents and families in touch.
“The families will set up a schedule or time and we have Skype and Google Duo available to the families,” said Castanon.
Castanon then organized a parade for the families.
Director of Nursing Amanda Taylor said it was an uplifting moment for everyone.
"The parade, it was very emotional for us. It’s just an emotional time period. For us to see the families so appreciative and emotional and the residents to enjoy it so much, we were very tearful with happy tears,” said Taylor.
Taylor said they’re posting on Facebook more than ever to help keep families connected.
"To keep everybody’s spirits up and to keep that gap filled between the residents and families. They’re so used to seeing each other daily it’s just been a big role for us to step up and close that gap,” said Taylor.
Taylor said the community’s support has not gone unnoticed.
“Where it may take someone five minutes to drive through our parking lot and wave to our residents or spend 20 minutes to draw on our sidewalk, it brings them a tremendous amount of joy,” said Taylor.
Through their proactive measures, there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus at the facility.
Castanon said to maintain a sense of normalcy for the residents, they’ll continue these types of activities.
Employees with PruittHealth Nursing Home said their staff is thoroughly screened each day before entering the building.
