Phoebe continues COVID-19 staffing expansion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Phoebe released its daily COVID-19 numbers.
As of noon Monday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 1,405
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 43
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 5
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 127
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 26
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 428
- Total Negative Results – 2,085
- Total Patients Recovered – 340
Over the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 240 test results throughout the health system. That number includes 85 positive results and 152 negatives, as well as three additional deaths of positive COVID-19 patients.
Phoebe continues to expand staffing to increase its capacity to care for more COVID-19 patients.
“Today, we have an additional 42 contract nurses in an abbreviated orientation session, so they can get to work right away on our general COVID-19 floors and our four COVID-19 intensive care units. We have also had several additional critical care physicians start working with us over the last few days. These additional temporary staff members will not only help us meet the demand to care for COVID-19 patients in our region, they will take some pressure off our current staff and allow us to give them some well-deserved time off,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer.
