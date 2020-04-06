Phoebe continues COVID-19 staffing expansion

“Today, we have an additional 42 contract nurses in an abbreviated orientation session, so they can get to work right away on our general COVID-19 floors and our four COVID-19 intensive care units. We have also had several additional critical care physicians start working with us over the last few days. These additional temporary staff members will not only help us meet the demand to care for COVID-19 patients in our region, they will take some pressure off our current staff and allow us to give them some well-deserved time off,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer.