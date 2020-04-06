NM police arrest bank robbery suspect dubbed ‘Fabio’ by Tucson police

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in New Mexico have arrested a suspect in a Tucson bank robbery. Police had compared the suspect, who had long blond hair, with Fabio, the actor, fashion model and spokesman known for his long hair.
The suspect was identified with the community’s help as 21-year-old Ryan Staples.
Members of New Mexico’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Staples in Las Cruces.
Police suspect Staples of robbing the Bank of America at Catalina Highway and Tanque Verde Road on Friday, April 3.
