Lowndes Co. killer to stay in prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - In Monday’s opinions, the Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld murder convictions and life prison sentences for a Lowndes County man who got a life sentence for killing an inmate at Valdosta State Prison.
In 2010, then 25-year-old Cornelius Hatney was ordered to serve life in prison by Southern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge James Tunison.
He was found guilty in the Superior Court of Lowndes County for aggravated assault and felony murder.
In October 2008, he was accused of beating Etete Essang to death. He initially was in Valdosta State Prison for a 2001 robbery in Dekalb County.
He was later transferred to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
