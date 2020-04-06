Lots of changes for the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with warm 80s Monday afternoon. Tonight increasing clouds while rain returns tomorrow for an extended stay. Late Tuesday into early Wednesday a large area of weakening showers and thunderstorms slides across SWGA. An isolated strong storm or two is possible with damaging wind gusts. Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms through Thursday, more scattered storms Friday and then likely over the holiday weekend.
Warm 80s hold most of the week as highs top mid-upper 80s nearing 90 Thursday. Behind a weak cold front cooler air arrives Friday dropping temperatures about 15° to 20°. Much cooler highs in the low-upper 70s while lows range between the upper 40s and upper 50s.
Easter weekend mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Slightly below to seasonal temperatures will be on tap with highs low-upper 70s and lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
