Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISE SHIPS
Florida mayor: 1 more death tied to virus-stricken cruise
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say 14 people have been taken to hospitals from a cruise ship that docked in Florida with coronavirus victims aboard and one of them has died at a hospital. Two fatalities were reported earlier aboard the Coral Princess, which docked Saturday in Miami. The Coral Princess had more than 1,000 passengers and nearly 900 crew members. It began disembarking fit passengers Sunday. Any with symptoms of COVID-19 or recovering were being kept on ship until medically cleared. Authorities did not immediately disclose whether the 14 people removed for immediate medical attention had a confirmed coronavirus link.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida coronavirus deaths exceed 220, cases top 12,300
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Health says more than 220 people have now died of coronavirus as cases in the state have topped 12,300. The state updated its numbers Sunday evening. Those deaths include a Broward County sheriff's deputy who died Friday and a Palm Beach County sheriff's sergeant who succumbed to the disease Saturday. Meanwhile, a Princess Cruises ship that docked in Miami on Saturday with coronavirus victims was still working to disembark passengers. The company said the process would take several days. Republican U.S. Rep. Mario-Diaz Balart of Miami announced on Twitter that he had recovered from the disease.
HOSTAGE STANDOFF
Man shot dead by police after Florida hostage standoff
HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — A man was shot dead by police in Florida who responded to a hostage standoff that involved his former partner and her 9-year-old son. News outlets reported Sunday that the man shot and wounded two of the woman’s relatives Saturday night at her apartment in Hialeah, Florida. The man barricaded himself inside with the woman and boy, while the two relatives escaped and were hospitalized. A SWAT team responded and was met with gunfire from the man, with one of the officers wounded in the foot. Authorities say he will recover. The officers later entered to rescue the boy and shot the man dead.
AP-US-MOTORCYCLE-BIKE-CRASH
Bike, motorcycle crash in Florida kills 2 on popular street
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A crash involving a motorcycle and a bicycle has killed two people along one of the best-known promenades in Tampa, Florida. Authorities say the crash happened about 11 a.m. Saturday along Bayshore Boulevard as the cyclist was attempting to cross the street. Bayshore is a popular stretch along Tampa Bay that regularly draws joggers, walkers, cyclists and others. It's especially popular now with people seeking an outdoor respite from coronavirus. The identities of the two people who died were not immediately released. Investigators said the cyclist was in his or her 50s and the motorcyclist around 30.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-IN-THE-SPOTLIGHT
Governors seize spotlight amid states' coronavirus response
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Across America, as families hole up anxious and isolated by the new coronavirus, watching the governor's daily press briefing is becoming a new daily ritual. Governors including Ohio's Mike DeWine, New York's Andrew Cuomo and Kentucky's Andy Beshear have seen their visibility skyrocket amid the global pandemic. A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more Americans approve of the way their state government is handling the coronavirus outbreak than approve of the federal government's approach. After years of intense focus on Washington and a creeping nationalization of politics, the coronavirus crisis has become a reminder of the significance of leaders closer to home.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
2 Florida officers die from coronavirus, cases top 11,000
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two Florida law enforcement officers have died from coronavirus as the number of positive cases in the state topped 11,500. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release saying 38-year-old Sgt. Jose Diaz Ayala died Saturday. He had underlying health conditions. Ayala had been with the department 14 years. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said 39-year-old Deputy Shannon Bennett died Friday night from the disease. Tony said at a news conference Saturday that Bennett was a 12-year veteran of the agency. There have been at least 195 virus-related deaths in Florida.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEAFOOD INDUSTRY
Seafood industry struggling to stay afloat amid outbreak
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The seafood industry has been upended by the spread of the coronavirus, which has halted restaurant sales and sent fishermen and dealers scrambling for new markets. Seafood is a global industry that relies on a complex network of fishermen, processors, buyers and distributors. They've all been affected by the virus. The lack of demand for seafood has sent prices tumbling and led some fishermen to tie up their boats until the virus subsides. Members of the U.S. seafood industry are calling on the Trump administration and Congress to help them weather the uncertain time.
DRUG BUST-ALLIGATOR
Baby alligator found with drugs, guns in Florida arrest
Florida authorities tracking a stolen car also discovered heroin, cocaine, guns and a baby alligator when they went to make an arrest. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma announced details of the bust at a news conference Friday. He said a deputy ran the plates on a car, learned it was stolen and followed it to a Lake Mary house. That's where deputies found the drugs and a baby alligator that was being kept as a pet.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CUSTODY-BATTLE
Florida mom seeks custody of son, says father is virus risk
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother is asking a judge to allow her to keep custody of her 2-year-old son during the pandemic. She claims the boy’s father and his fiance are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus since they’re first-responders. Tabatha Sams has asked a judge to let her keep custody of Dawson Thilmony until the pandemic-induced state of emergency in Florida is over. The boy’s father, Stephen Thilmony, is a firefighter and emergency medicine technician, and his fiance is an emergency room nurse. The father and mother were splitting custody of their son. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.
DOG BAKED
Deputies: Florida man brutalized, baked dog
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Florida law enforcement say a man brutalized a dog and then baked it in an oven. The Lee County Sheriff's Office charged 24-year-old Vicasso Lara late Friday and charged him with animal torture. Deputies were called to Lara's home after neighbors said he was making threats. They found pools of blood outside the home and bloody footprints leading inside. After entering the home, they found the dog in Lara's oven, which was set to the highest temperature. Lara was being held without bond Saturday. Jail records didn't indicate whether he had a lawyer.