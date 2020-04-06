Georgia Nurse president talks about Georgia’s nurse shortage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Nurses Association says they’ve had to ask retired nurses to get back into the hospital to help in the COVID-19 fight.
President Richard Lamphier says due to a nurse shortage, most nurses are working extra hours.
He says there was already a shortage of nurses before the virus.
“One of the things that we know from our workforce data is that fifty percent of nurses in Georgia are older than the age of fifty, and that just goes with the aging population of the baby boomers getting older. That is affecting nursing as well," says Lamphier.
Lamphier says Nursing is a calling.
He believes after COVID-19 cases lessen, more people will want to become a nurse in our state.
“With the support that we are getting from our community for the young people to see that, and realize what a respected profession nursing is. I am really hoping that it is going to increase the number of people wanting to become a nurse," says Lamphier.
Lamphier says Georgia Nurses Association now has a Support Group Online for nurses.
