First COVID-19 case confirmed in Echols Co.

STATENVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), South Health District has received confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in Echols County, the agency said Monday.
The individual is not hospitalized and the source of exposure is unknown.
To receive the most recent total case counts for any county in Georgia, officials ask that you refer to the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Update map. The site updates daily at noon and 7 p.m.
The agency said Georgians play a critical role in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the following guidance:
- Practice social distancing by putting at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
If you develop signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., shortness of breath, coughing and fever), and have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away.
The agency said to be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your symptoms.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.