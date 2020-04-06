Colquitt Regional Medical Center officials encourage people to get active

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The spread of coronavirus in Georgia led Gov. Brian Kemp to issue a shelter in place order and officials with Colquitt Regional Medical Center said these uncertain times can peak anxiety levels.
Ten to 15 minutes can make all the difference in one’s day.
“Even just a few minutes. You’re sitting at a computer all day or you’re dealing with stress all day from patients and stuff. And you get out of that for four, five minutes to do something physical. And it doesn’t even have to be that physical, it just makes you feel better,” Jimmy Bloodworth, corporate health director, said.
For the past several weeks, Bloodworth has been creating at-home workout videos, in response to coronavirus.
Bloodworth said he hopes these simple, daily workouts encourage people to get and stay active.
“They look at it and they start it and all they have to do is begin and they’ll say, ‘Hey, this isn’t too bad and I think I can get into this.’ And it provides structure for them,” said Bloodworth.
Bloodworth said he hopes these videos provide an outlet for people to relieve stress and briefly escape from the new challenges many are facing.
"Wellness encompasses a lot of things, like stress or fear in this regard. So, trying to help people feel better mentally, physically, emotionally it’s what I want, it’s what I want to help people with especially during these times,” said Bloodworth.
Bloodworth told WALB they’ll continue making these videos as long as they’re needed.
