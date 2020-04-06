City officials encouraging Albany to ‘mask up’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The CDC is recommending that people wear cloth masks to stop the spread of COVID-19 — something the Good Life City is following suit.
As one of the COVID-19 hot spots, Albany leaders launched as an initiative to encourage Albany residents to follow that recommendation.
The initiative asks residents to post a photo of them and their face mask to social media and use the hashtags #MaskUpAlbany and #Masks4All.
Live in Albany and wearing a face mask? Send us a photo of you and your face mask below:
