APD investigates first homicide of 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Homicide of 2020 happened late Sunday evening in the 2000 block of Juniper Drive, according to a report from the Albany Police Department (APD).
At about 11:30 p.m., APD was searching for a drive-by shooting suspect(s) after a 19-year old black male was fatality wounded.
Police responded to citizen calls regarding shots being fired in that area. After arriving, they learned the 19-year old had been shot.
There is no suspect(s) or vehicle information at this time.
Additional information will be released once more details become available for release.
