Albany pastor preaches a positive sermon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Pastor encourages you to stay positive during this time of uncertainty.
Bishop Victor Powell at Rhema Word Cathedral says now’s the time to lean on God... and pray.
He says though you're not able to meet in person, it's still very important to check on your loved ones, family, and friends.
He says, to just call them.
Powell says now’s also the time to make sure to stay positive on social media platforms.
“Right now the negative energy is not needed. We need positive energy. We need Facebook and Instagram to encourage people to say nice things to people. Just encourage people to hang on in there," says Rev. Powell.
Powell also encourages COVID-19 survivors to share their stories on social media to the community to show that people can and do survive the virus.
