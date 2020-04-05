Phoebe releases Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers

“The numbers show we certainly are nowhere near the end of this public health crisis. We continue to see patients in our emergency rooms every day who are seriously ill from the virus, but there are some promising signs. Friday, we discharged more COVID-19 patients from our main hospital than we admitted and transferred. It’s not a trend yet, but it is good news that shows people are recovering from this illness, and we hope that’s an indication the transmission may be slowing,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.