Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother is asking a judge to allow her to keep custody of her 2-year-old son during the pandemic. She claims the boy’s father and his fiance are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus since they’re first-responders. Tabatha Sams has asked a judge to let her keep custody of Dawson Thilmony until the pandemic-induced state of emergency in Florida is over. The boy’s father, Stephen Thilmony, is a firefighter and emergency medicine technician, and his fiance is an emergency room nurse. The father and mother were splitting custody of their son. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.