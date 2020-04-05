DCSS temporarily suspends meal delivery service

"The decision to suspend meal service was not taken lightly. I am well aware of the food insecurities of many of our students and the critical need for our meal service in our community. Over the last three weeks, we have provided over 162,000 meals, and it literally pains me to think that some children might not have nutritious meals during this suspension of services. I must, however, balance the need to provide this service with the need to provide for the safety and well-being of our employees, and the students we serve. We fully intend to resume services once the self-quarantine period has ended, and the remainder of the personal protective equipment, currently on backorder, is received.”

Kenneth Dyer, Dougherty County School System Superintendent