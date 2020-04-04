Number of recovering patients continues to grow as Phoebe releases Saturday’s COVID-19 update

“It is so important to highlight our wins in this fight against COVID-19. To date, we have had 156 patients recover at home and 54 patients discharged from the hospital – and we celebrate them all. On Thursday, we had our second patient who has recovered well enough to be discharged after being intubated and treated in one of our intensive care units. It was so inspiring to see members of the Phoebe Family line the halls to cheer on not only the patient, but each other as well. It is a truly uplifting and emotional moment,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.