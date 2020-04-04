Number of recovering patients continues to grow as Phoebe releases Saturday’s COVID-19 update

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the last 24 hours, Phoebe received its largest number of daily COVID-19 test results so far.
The 768 total results included 360 positives and 403 negatives.
As of noon Saturday, these are the results of all COVID-19 tests performed by Phoebe:
- Total Positive Results – 1,197
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 36
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 5
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 52
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 22
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 4
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 769
- Total Negative Results – 1,727
- Total Patients Recovered – 210
The number of patients recovering continues to grow.
“It is so important to highlight our wins in this fight against COVID-19. To date, we have had 156 patients recover at home and 54 patients discharged from the hospital – and we celebrate them all. On Thursday, we had our second patient who has recovered well enough to be discharged after being intubated and treated in one of our intensive care units. It was so inspiring to see members of the Phoebe Family line the halls to cheer on not only the patient, but each other as well. It is a truly uplifting and emotional moment,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.