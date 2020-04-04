Jimmy Carter National Historic Site closed until further notice

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site will be closed to park visitors until further notice effective immediately, according to park officials.
Park officials said the health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is their No. 1 priority.
The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, park officials said people can take advantage of their digital tools available on their website and Facebook page.
