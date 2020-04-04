Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — While real sports have shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has pressed. It is set to run this weekend its first WrestleMania in an empty arena. WWE stood firm that the show must go on and largely moved a card highlighted by stars Brock Lesnar and John Cena to its performance center in Orlando, Florida. WWE also spread the card for the first time in WrestleMania history over Saturday and Sunday to make room for roughly 16 matches. WWE executive and wrestler Paul Levesque says to his knowledge no performer has tested positive for the virus and the company has adhered to social gathering and CDC guidelines.