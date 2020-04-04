Forecast: Slight afternoon rain chances return Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of Saturday, warm and dry. Tonight, increasing clouds with lows near 60.
Sunday will feature more clouds, especially during the morning. A few passing showers are likely during the afternoon and early evening. Otherwise, some decreasing clouds during the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Monday looks all dry for now. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 80s.
An unsettled weather pattern begins on Tuesday.
Tuesday through next Saturday will feature the chance of showers and thunderstorms each day. We’ll see several impulses of moisture during the week including a cold front during the Friday time frame. Generally, highs will top out in the low to mid 80s for most of the week. Highs return to the 70s for Friday and Saturday.
Overnight lows will hover in the low to mid 60s for most of the 7-day period.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.