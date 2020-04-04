1 dead, another injured in Valdosta shooting; suspect in custody

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man is in custody after a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured in the 900 block of McAfina Trail Friday night around 8 p.m., according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Officers said when they arrived on the scene, Quintavius Thomas, 31, was dead from a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body.
A second victim was found and taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he is in serious condition, according to police.
During the investigation, police determined that Thomas, the second gunshot victim, and Dontavia Freeman, 40, was involved in a physical altercation.
Police said during the struggle, Freeman gained access to a handgun and shot the victims before leaving the scene.
Freeman was found at a residence on the 3000 block of Schroer Drive, where he was taken into custody.
Police said evidence found at the Schroer Drive location also connected Freeman to the shooting.
Freeman was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
He is being charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
This is still an active case.
“I am so proud of how our officers and detectives worked together to identify the offender in this case and take him into custody so quickly,” Leslie Manahan, police chief, said.
