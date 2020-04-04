7 charged in multiple car break-ins in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Seven men were charged in multiple entering auto cases in the northwest and west area of Albany, according to the Albany Police Department.
Police said a search warrant was issued on the 2300 block West Gordon Avenue for one of 12 entering auto cases with multiple stolen items.
While searching the area, officers saw an apartment where several people were gathered.
Police said they found the stolen property discarded in the immediate area where the people were gathered.
When they approached the apartment, police said they saw several items taken from active entering auto cases.
Ten men were taken into custody for questioning.
The next day, police said they responded to 26 different calls for entering autos in the same areas that had not been previously reported yet.
After a search warrant, property was recovered from entering auto cases from the last 14 days, according to police.
Police said a stolen vehicle used to commit the car break-ins was also recovered.
Albany police charged the following suspects with three counts of entering auto:
- Marhee Smith, 19
- Natavious Smith
- Juvenile, 16
- Kasuavay Figueroa, 18
- Juvenile, 15
- Lamontre Marshall, 17
- Elijah Young, 18
Police also said they are working to find and return the property of victims.
If you were a victim of an entering auto over the past 14 days, call (229) 431-2100 to speak with a Property Crimes Investigator.
You will need to bring the case number, serial numbers, photos of the property, or be able to describe any distinguishing marks on your property to claim it.
Police are also asking the community to review any security system footage from over the past week to see if you see any suspicious activity. If you do, call the Investigative Bureau.
Here is a list of the areas where the community can help:
- Cobblestone Court
- Gilllionville Road
- Hidden Court
- Auburn Avenue
- Regalwood
- Pembroke Drive
- Schley Avenue
- Barnesdale Drive
- Westgate Drive
- Doncaster Drive
- McLain Lane
- Costner Court
- Clarendon Court
- Forest Glen Lane
- Katy Court
