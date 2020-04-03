Thoamsville bank finds ways to help customers during COVID-19 pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 crisis is hitting families hard financially.
One Bank in Thomasville is making adjustments for its customers.
TC Federal Bank is still offering drive-thru and ATM services. It’s also waiving a number of costs including ATM fees and money transfer fees.
The bank is also offering overdraft protection.
Jami Porter, the senior vice president of marketing, explained how their staff has minimized contact with customers while still meeting their financial needs.
"Most of our workforce is working remotely from home with the exception of our essential staff. These essential staff members are working in rotating teams and working remotely on their days off. This is a way for us to keep the bank fully operational, continue to serve our customers and provide them with the premium banking experience but also protecting our employees as much as possible from potential exposure,” said Porter.
Porter said the bank is helping small business customers and lenders working with small businesses to apply for funds through the payroll protection program.
The bank is also advising customers to watch out for scams during the pandemic.
“Be aware of any false emails or texts, anything coming from places that you don’t expect. Do not click on those links and do not fall game on those fishing attempts,” said Porter.
The bank has also given food and other necessities to healthcare workers.
