‘They played their last game and didn’t know it’: GHSA cancels all spring sports

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia High School Association canceled all spring sports and activities.
It’s in response to the governor’s order to close schools for the rest of the academic year.
"It’s a sad moment when those seniors played over at Worth County that Tuesday night and they played their last game and didn’t know it,” Matt Crews, Colquitt County head coach, said.
Before the cancellation, there was a small sliver of hope that part of the season would be salvaged.
Crews said not getting to see the success of their hard work is devastating.
“I told my boys we were close. We were close the entire year. And of course, right when region rolls around we start swinging the bat pretty good. And see how close we’ve been all year and then it clicks and then it’s over,” said Crews.
Though maybe the toughest part isn't losing out on what could've been.
"We practice and preach family ever since I got with my boys last summer. Now we’re having to stay away from each other and that’s hard to do as a family,” said Crews.
Crews said there’s no sense of closure when the season ends without notice.
He maintains hopes that something can be done to celebrate the seniors.
“Whether it be a banquet or senior night or one last game,” said Crews. ”Those parents would love to see those guys dress out one last time knowing this is it."
He hopes something can be approved and take place this summer.
