Should you wear a medical mask?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A question many South Georgians are asking: should they wear a medical mask whenever they go out in public?
Dr. Charles Ruis, Southwest Health District director, said the CDC guidelines on its website said people do not need a mask unless caring for a sick person. But, Ruis said Thursday that information was removed from their post.
Ruis said if it makes you feel safer, wear one, but don’t hoard masks.
“Has reasonable potential benefit with little chance of harm," Ruis said.
Ruis said the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to wash your hands often, stay at home as much as possible and keep your social distance of at least 6 feet from all people.
