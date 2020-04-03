Second Harvest serves 1,700 boxes of food to Thomasville community

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest served the Thomasville community Friday morning.
They gave out boxes of food to anyone in need during this crisis.
Cars lined up around Thomas County Central High School to receive the food.
Volunteers loaded up cars with 1,700 boxes worth of produce, proteins, non-perishables, and frozen foods.
“Each box is about 20 pounds of food. Things that can help feed a family of four for up to a week,” said Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall.
She said they have plenty of volunteers to help make and distribute these boxes.
“In addition to our staff, we have Georgia State Defense Force members. They’re the volunteer arm of the Georgia National Guard," said McCall.
Because of the risk of being out, McCall said many of Second Harvest’s volunteers began to drop.
She told us the volunteers with the National Guard have been incredibly helpful throughout all of these events.
“We did one several weeks ago in Valdosta where we gave out about 2,000 boxes. We will be in Tifton next Thursday and then back in Valdosta at the end of April,” said McCall.
She said they’re also taking extra steps for sanitation purposes during the distributions.
“Every day, whether it’s going in and out of our warehouse or on-site for an event like this, our staff and volunteers are being screened,” explained McCall.
She said it’s a simple questionnaire.
“About any symptoms they may have had. Where they’ve traveled. They’re also having their temperature taken just so we can make sure that we’re not spreading this virus any further," said McCall.
She also. gave advice as we all continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You are not alone. We are here to help. Do not be ashamed to have to ask for food assistance. That’s what we’re here for,” said McCall.
McCall told us they’ll be doing these distributions for as long as they need to.
