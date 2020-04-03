Relay for Life postponed; virtual luminary ceremony planned

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Relay for Life events help raise money and shine a light on the fight against cancer.
But most have been postponed because of the COVID-10 pandemic, including the events in Albany, Valdosta, and Tifton.
However, organizers are still finding a way to let those know who have been impacted that they are still here for them.
Demetria Redding said they’re rallying for cancer patients, who are more susceptible to getting COVID-19.
She said they’re still doing something very special when the relay was supposed to happen on April 17, once the sun goes down.
“Remotely from my home, I’m going to be doing a ceremony in my lawn and I will be utilizing the white luminary bags that we line the track with at the actual relay event and those bags are tagged with a specific person," she said.
This is for the Relay for Life events in Albany, Tifton and Valdosta.
For more information about where to purchase a luminary for the Hope from Home virtual celebration, click here.
