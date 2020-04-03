Phoebe now has rapid COVID-19 testing abilities

“We’ve been working on this capability for a couple of weeks and now have the reagents and equipment necessary to perform our own testing. Because we only have a very limited number of these rapid test kits, we will focus on current inpatients who are awaiting results and on patients being admitted to our hospitals. Knowing right away whether a patient is COVID positive will be a great benefit for us. We will be able to admit them to the unit where they will receive the most appropriate level of care, and it may help us conserve personal protective equipment (PPE). Right now, every patient under investigation for COVID-19 is on full isolation protocol, often for a significant length of time, while we wait for their test results. We’re working to access more rapid test kits to expand these capabilities,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.