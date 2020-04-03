Phoebe now has rapid COVID-19 testing abilities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Phoebe Putney Hospital released its latest updates for COVID-19 test results.
As of noon Friday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 837
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 32
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 4
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 57
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 21
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,233
- Total Negative Results – 1,324
- Total Patients Recovered – 152
Hospital officials said now they have the ability to perform rapid COVID-19 tests in their lab at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
“We’ve been working on this capability for a couple of weeks and now have the reagents and equipment necessary to perform our own testing. Because we only have a very limited number of these rapid test kits, we will focus on current inpatients who are awaiting results and on patients being admitted to our hospitals. Knowing right away whether a patient is COVID positive will be a great benefit for us. We will be able to admit them to the unit where they will receive the most appropriate level of care, and it may help us conserve personal protective equipment (PPE). Right now, every patient under investigation for COVID-19 is on full isolation protocol, often for a significant length of time, while we wait for their test results. We’re working to access more rapid test kits to expand these capabilities,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
Phoebe also said they will no longer report the number of inpatients awaiting test results in its individual hospitals. Once the initial rapid tests on those patients come back, there should not be a significant number of those patients since they will be categorized as “positive” or “negative,” according to the hospital system.
