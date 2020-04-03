Moultrie Fire Department orders additional fire truck

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Fire Department has just received a new fire truck, to help keep the city safe.
Fire Chief Jeff Thibodeau said for a period of time, mechanical issues left the department with just one truck serving the whole community.
Thibodeau said with the addition of this truck, they now have a total of five trucks in service: Two fire engines, two ladder trucks, and a rescue truck.
Thibodeau said having this amount of equipment can also lower their Insurance Services Office or ‘ISO’ rating.
He said now they’ll no longer be left short-handed.
“It makes us feel better, knowing that we are equipped with that backup truck anytime that we need it. So, there should be no gap in service, or anything like that, like there was for a short time in the past,” said Thibodeau.
Thibodeau said they’ll receive the brand new truck in November.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.