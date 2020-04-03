Moultrie city leaders curbing the spread of the Coronavirus

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There are now more than 30 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Colquitt County.
Firefighters with the Moultrie Fire Department have rigged their self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, to perform like paint sprayers, and Fire Chief Jeff Thibodeau said they’re using them to sanitize City Hall and the Fire Department.
And it’s captured the attention of other fire departments.
"We’ll see them do it too. So, what we’re doing in Moultrie is going to make south Georgia, for sure, safer all around,” said Thibodeau.
Every day after 5:00 p.m., firefighters are disinfecting high traffic areas.
"Always try to do everything we can to keep everybody safe, us and everybody that we’re around that needs help,” said Thibodeau.
Thibodeau told WALB each fire station, engineering and utility departments have a sanitation sprayer to keep their facilities clean.
"My ultimate goal is to make sure that these guys are safe and don’t bring it home to their families. That’s my goal,” said Thibodeau.
He believes these proactive measures will have a ripple effect as more fire departments learn these new tricks.
“Usually a lot of the departments work closely together, because we’re a brotherhood, no matter what the name is over the door,” said Thibodeau.
Thibodeau told us they’ll continue sanitizing the buildings until the Coronavirus pandemic ends.
