Lee Co. Schools successfully plugged in to virtual learning

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Teachers across the nation are teaching virtually instead of inside the classroom.
Courtney Greenway is a ninth grade teacher at Lee County High School.
“Before this virus, you didn’t hear that from a student who said ‘yeah, I wish that I was in the classroom.’ And I think that now they’re able to appreciate that contract that we had to be able to sit in a classroom with each other.” Greenway said.
Although she said it’s been interesting to completely switch to virtual learning, Greenway said Lee County has already used a lot of the technology they’re now having to use.
For students out there, she said it’s important to keep a routine.
"Start jotting down everything that is getting assigned and mark it off as you go, because it can be overwhelming if you’re getting assignments from multiple teachers multiple times throughout the day. And, you may start to feel like you can’t keep up with it, " she said.
They’re also using software that allows them to have face-to-face communication with their students.
“I just missed me and my students and so many teachers missing their faces,” Greenway said.
And although this process can also be difficult for parents, Greenway said to have no worries.
“We are going to work with these students, and we understand that some of them don’t have access to WiFi or internet and so we’re going to do everything that we can to accommodate them and just make sure that all of the students have an equal opportunity to learn,” Greenway said.
If your child is struggling with online learning, be sure to reach out to the teacher or the school system sooner rather than later.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.